New Movies to Reel in the New Year

With award season coming to a close, 2019’s best and most anticipated films have been long-since released, resulting in a slew of semi-intriguing movies that no one will probably pay to see. The “Post-Award Season Blues” takes place during the early months of the new year, in which Hollywood traditionally falls into a rut.

Despite the onslaught of disappointing films, some are redeemable, making dark months a bit brighter. For those who crave visiting the theater weekly and still want to get their money’s worth, here’s a list of the upcoming movies with the most promise to see during the winter slump.

“The Assistant” (Release Date: Feb. 21)

After starting a new job as an assistant for an entertainment mogul, Jane begins to notice strands of abuse within the company. What began as a routine job transforms into the dangerous game of exposing workplace misconduct. If you’re a sucker for excellent social commentary, this dramatic thriller looks sure to satisfy.

“Onward” (Release Date: March 6)

Looking for something a little more lighthearted? Pixar’s “Onward” centers around two elf brothers embarking on a fantastical journey to meet their late father. But when their magic staff doesn’t work as planned, only the bottom half of their dad comes back from the dead. With an impressive cast that includes Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, and Octavia Spencer, the film will, without a doubt, fill theaters with tearful laughter.

“A Quiet Place: Part II” (Release Date: March 20)

After the success of John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” comes the sequel in which the Abbott family is left to face what remains of the outside world. Not only must they survive without making a sound, but tensions remain high as the audience learns the origin of the deathly monsters that have overrun civilization. “A Quiet Place: Part II” should sit at the top of a horror junky’s watch list.

“Mulan” (Release Date: March 27)

Although most Disney “live action” remakes have fallen flat, “Mulan” looks surprisingly new and exciting. Rather than a shot-by-shot remake of the original, this film will include no musical numbers and instead focus solely on Fa Mulan’s choice to join the Chinese Imperial Army. The film will attempt to bring both a sense of nostalgia and rejuvenation to the original story.

Although January is typically associated with bitterly cold mornings and dirty snow-covered sidewalks, there is a light at the end of the long month. Gear up with candy and best friends for a cozy night at the theater.

