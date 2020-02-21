A Decade Reflection: SUU Ten Years Ago

Silly Bandz, “Inception” and the Bieber haircut are just a few of the pieces that helped build the year 2010. To say it was a simpler time is an understatement.

While most might cringe thinking about life in 2010, Southern Utah University proved to be the same caring, hard-working university that it is today–just much smaller. From service projects to groundbreaking athletic accomplishments, SUU accomplished quite a bit ten years ago.

Here are some of the biggest stories published by SUU in 2010:

Utah Shakespeare Festival Receives $3 million from George S. & Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation

On Jan. 14, SUU got one step closer to building what we now know as the Engelstad Theater at the Utah Shakespeare Festival. The theater was constructed in 2016 and can now fit over 900 guests in a one-of-a-kind outdoor Shakespeare experience.

The Englestad replaced the Adams Theater, which remains on SUU campus in memory of the late Fred and Barbara Adams and their legacy of theater in the community.

SUU Unites for Haiti

On Jan. 29, SUU clubs and organizations organized “SUU Unites” to provide relief and collect donations in response to the destructive earthquake in Haiti. Students donated clothing, non-perishable food items and cash for the Haitian community.

SUTV Production Named Best Documentary

In April, SUTV won the “Outstanding Documentary, Contemporary” from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum for their film “Born to Ride: Cody Wright and the Quest for a World Title.” Communication professors Jon Smith and Lee Byers worked on the film together to capture a year of the life of Cody Wright, a saddle bronc rider.

Thunderbirds Accept Invitation to Join Big Sky Conference

In November, SUU’s athletic department was taken to the next level by joining the collegiate athletic conference. This allowed for fewer travel expenses, ease of scheduling events and regional rivalries. Currently, SUU men’s basketball sits 7th in the Big Sky Conference.

Since 2010, SUU has continued to remain hopeful through disaster, celebratory through accomplishment and life-changing for its students and community members.

The future looks bright for a Thunderbird.

Story by: Amanda Walton

life@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University