Prove Your Love at Do You Know Your Boo

Calling all lovers and best friends! Do you know your boo? Do you know who’s more adventurous? Who can’t keep a secret? What their favorite holiday is?

For those ready to prove their knowledge of their significant other, get ready to compete in Southern Utah University’s “Do You Know Your Boo?”

The Student Programming Board has prepared the ultimate game show for couples or best friends ready to challenge themselves. The event will include a series of trivia for couples to answer as they compete for the ultimate date night basket and other fun prizes.

The game will take place on Friday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Living Room in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

There’s no need to worry for those without a significant other who would still like a chance to win. SPB encourages both roommates and soulmates to enter the competition. For those uninterested in participating, there will be plenty of room to sit down and watch the possible mayhem unfold.

Do you know your boo? Prove it.

Story by: Amanda Walton

life@suunews.net

