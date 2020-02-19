SUU Will Present the Tabula Rasa Dance Concert

SUU’s Department of Theatre Arts & Dance and 3hattrio will present the Tabula Rasa: Faculty Dance Concert on February 28, 29, and March 2, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre.

Tabula Rasa is the first dance concert of its kind at SUU. Situated in the state-of-the-art Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theater on a thrust stage, Tabula Rasa invites audiences to experience jazz and contemporary dance as well as physical theater from unique viewpoints.

The second half of the production includes a true collaboration of music and movement with live accompaniment by local and renowned American Desert Folk band, 3hattrio.

Olivia Beck, sophomore dance major from Salt Lake City, Utah, states, “Participating in this concert has shown what is expected of me in a professional rehearsal setting and given me the tools to meet those expectations. Being in Danielle Sheather’s piece has really influenced me as a person and as an artist. Her concept and movement style really speak to me.”

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for alumni with card, and $5 for youth. SUU faculty/staff and a guest, and students can get in free with a valid ID card. Tickets can be purchased at the America First Event Center Box Office, at the door the night of the performance, or online at www.suu.edu/pva.

Nick Blaylock, Associate Chair of the Department of Theatre Arts and Dance, shares, “Students will perform In Town by guest artist and Broadway choreographer, Mark Burrell, as well as three original works by the Department of Theatre Arts and Dance’s revitalized Dance Faculty. This production of Tabula Rasa is a manifestation of the Dance program’s new vision and direction firmly grounded in our commitment to the artform and its students.”

Experience the collaboration of performing arts professionals and students in this year’s Tabula Rasa Faculty Dance Concert. For more information about the College of Performing and Visual Arts, please visit www.suu.edu/pva.

Story by: Ashley H Pollock

pollocka@suu.edu

Photos by: Asher Swan