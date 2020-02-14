Women’s Basketball Comeback Falls Short Against Hornets

Southern Utah women’s basketball could not overcome a third quarter slump as the T-Birds lost their second home game of the season to the Sacramento State Hornets 71-62 on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The teams played evenly in a first half that included seven lead changes with neither side building a lead larger than five points. Both teams also shot 37 percent from the field and turned the ball over seven times as they went into halftime knotted up at 33.

Sacramento State came out of halftime on a hot streak offensively. The Hornets went on a 16-3 run in the first five minutes of the quarter and eventually took a 54-44 lead.

The Hornets continued to build their lead in the fourth quarter. Summer Menke hit a three pointer with 6:54 left in the game to give her team a 15 point lead at 61-46, the largest lead of the game for either team.

T-Bird forward Jessica Chatman and guard Rebecca Cardenas attempted to lead a comeback late in the game, scoring 11 points during a 13-4 run over the next four minutes.

Sophomore forward Tiana Johnson ended the T-Birds hope at the comeback, scoring four quick points in the paint to seal the game for the Hornets.

Chatman led the T-birds on the night, posting her first double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Madelyn Eaton scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Cardenas scored 11 points.

As a team, the T-Birds shot 3-19 from three point range and only recorded nine assists on 21 made shots.

Johnson starred for the Hornets, posting a double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Menke recorded 16 points off the bench while Camariah King scored 11 points in 37 minutes.

The T-Birds move to 12-10 overall on the season with a 6-7 record in the Big Sky Conference. The team will face Northern Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. in the America First Event Center.

Story by: Kurt Meacham

kurtleymeacham@gmail.com

Photo by: SUU Athletics