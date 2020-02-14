A Story Behind Every Identity: SUU’s Share Your Folklore

As Southern Utah University celebrates Identity Week, one common theme is the importance of connecting with others by expressing oneself. And what better way to express yourself than to share your experiences at an open mic?

On Feb. 12, the Student Programming Board hosted the first ever “Share Your Folklore” event in the Living Room, complete with free food and encouragement from the audience for everyone to take the stage.

While some students may have been a bit shy to sign up to speak at first, SPB members loosened everyone up with their own jokes and folk stories. After the ball was rolling, the sign-up sheet was quickly filled with eager students ready to participate in the sharing experience.

Remika Rai, an SPB event director in charge of the event, was the first brave soul to take the stage with a children’s story of the Hindu gods.

“It’s a good way to hang around and meet with people who have similar and different interests,” said Rai. “You really get to know a lot of new people.”

Stories shared ranged from embarrassing moments from childhood and traditional folklore, to even some inspiring life stories that resonated with many audience members.

One such life story came from Nouman Kante, a junior business management major and philosophy minor. Kante shared how his childhood in Mali, West Africa evolved over time to give him the opportunity to come to America on his own.

“It doesn’t matter who you are. Everybody has a story, and your stories can only be told by you,” said Kante. “If you know someone’s personal story, then you are more likely to be connected with them.”

Identity Week continues throughout this week, concluding with “Tbirds make SUU Beautiful” on Friday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. in the Ballroom, just in time for Valentines Day. For more upcoming SPB events this school year, follow @suu_spb on Instagram and download the SUU app.

Story by: Jeff Mullins

16jjmullins@gmail.com

Photos courtesy of Jeff Mullins