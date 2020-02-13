Wrapping Up Identity Week with Love

Students can show a fellow T-Bird some love this Friday, Feb. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Ballroom. The Student Programming Board will be wrapping up Identity Week with the event “T-Birds make SUU Beautiful.”

This event will give students the opportunity to pass on some love to fellow T-Birds by writing valentines. Everyone is welcome as students do not need to be a couple to attend the event. Instead, anyone can stop by and write a letter or make a bracelet for a friend, loved one or even a stranger.

“While we have so many differences between us, one thing we have in common is we are T-Birds,” said Izabell Slade, a junior English major.

Come attend the final event of Identity Week and celebrate Valentine’s Day by passing the love to a fellow T-bird. You never know, the person you’ve been waiting for could also be attending the event.

Story by: Jonathan Valdez

jonathanvaldez@suumail.net

Photo courtesy of Unsplash. com