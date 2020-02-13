SUUSA Senate Meeting 2/11

On Feb. 11 Southern Utah University Student Association held its weekly Senate Meeting. There were several funding approvals, announcements and a new Non-Traditional Student Representative.

Robert Strong, a non-traditional student studying to become a pilot, was appointed to his new position as the Non-Traditional Student Representative. Strong was happy to receive the position as he hopes to do his best and speak for the students he represents.

“I wear a lot of different hats on campus and I am looking forward to this latest one,” said Strong.

Next SUUSA went through several funding requests and going through the last of their current budget.

The Construction Management Club received $1,823 in funding to attend a competition. Members that attend will have the opportunity to show off their skills and network with companies that show up.

Cedar City Slackers received $869 for club supplies. These supplies will be used for slacklining.

Sigma Chi received $610 for their formal dinner and awards ceremony.

The Polynesian club received $1,600 for cultural apparel representing the six islands. These clothes will be used at events to represent the varied background of Polynesian people and are an integral part of their culture.

Finally, there were several announcements of events and brief updates on the upcoming student election.

The grad student senator position is still available for the upcoming election. In general, SUUSA is working to ensure that all positions will be filled and that the transition goes smoothly.

SUMA will be hosting a Valentine’s Day date night on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will be $20 per couple which includes food, music, dance instruction, and more.

SUUSA’s Legal Rights Council series will be held in the Leavitt Center on Thursday at 12 p.m. This week’s topic is renter’s rights and aims to inform students about what rights they and their landlord have in their apartments.

The Black Student Union is celebrating Black History Month with several events throughout the month. On Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m., there will be a game night that will cover different topics in black history. Along with this week’s event, there will be more events in the upcoming weeks including a Soul Food night and cultural showcases.

Alpha Phi’s philanthropy week is currently ongoing with a rodeo theme. Every night of the week has a different event with proceeds going to women’s cardiac care.

SUUSA Senate Meetings are held every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m in the Sterling Church Auditorium located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

Story by: Alex Schilling

alexschilling98@gmail.com

Photos courtesy of: Alex Schilling