Gymnastics Breaks Score Record in Win over Central Michigan

The Southern Utah University Flippin’ Birds made history as they broke the school record with a score of 197.225 during their meet against Central Michigan University on Friday, Feb. 8.

The visiting Chippewas posted a score of 194.850.

This is SUU’s fourth win of the season and highest score ever. The team’s previous high score was 197.025 against North Carolina State in 2017.

Along with the school record, there were numerous individual career highs set. Shylen Murakami finished first in bars, tying her career record of 9.950. She was a key part in the team’s record setting performance.

“I have been putting in so much work in practice so it’s nice to see it pay off… It’s so awesome that we were finally able to show the gymnastics we are capable of,” said Murakami. “The energy of the crowd and the team was crazy good. This team is something special and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it.”

The Flippin’ Birds also crowned co-champions on the floor as Karley McClain and Molly Jozwiakowski both posted a 9.925 in this event. For vault, Madison McBride posted a career high of 9.900 and was also the event champion.

SUU gymnastics will travel to Logan, UT to take on the Utah State University Aggies on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7p.m.

Story by: Alex Sims

Photo by: SUU Athletics